After Angelina Jolie’s split, Brad Pitt is having ‘trouble’ dating again: he wants to meet ‘Someone Special.’

After Angelina Jolie’s split, Brad Pitt is having ‘trouble’ dating again and wants to meet “someone special.”

I’m keeping my fingers crossed for The One.

Despite his ongoing drama with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt “would dearly love to date again,” but he is hesitant.

“[He wants to] find that special someone to be with long-term,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively in the new issue.

“The issue is that he despises the process and the fact that he can’t even go out for a friendly coffee without it being discussed.”

According to the source, the Oscar winner, 57, has had his love life “scrutinized” in the public eye over the years, but is now “focused on his family, charities, and work.”

“Those are his primary concerns,” a source tells Us.

Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 before marrying Jolie, 46, whom he met while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2005.

In September 2014, the costars married in France after nearly a decade of dating.

Two years later, the actress from Eternals filed for divorce.

Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, are Jolie’s children with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star.

Despite the fact that their divorce was finalized in April 2019, the former couple is still fighting over custody of their younger children.

After requesting his removal the previous summer, the three-time Golden Globe winner was successful in disqualifying John Ouderkirk, the judge assigned to her and Pitt’s case.

A source told Us at the time that Jolie was “grateful” that a “fair decision” had been reached, but Ouderkirk’s absence could have ramifications for Pitt.

The court decided in June that the Moneyball actor and the Unbroken director should share joint custody.

The decision could be overturned now that Ouderkirk is gone.

The Oklahoma native petitioned the California Supreme Court to have the judge’s removal reviewed, but the motion was denied in September.

Jolie has been linked to The Weeknd, with whom she has been spotted on multiple occasions, as the court case continues.

For his part, the Fight Club star was rumored to be dating pal Alia Shawkatin in November 2019, before fans hoped he would reunite with Aniston, 52, after their early 2020 awards show hangouts.

