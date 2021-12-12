After announcing a break, a morning show duo shocks viewers.

After announcing a break, a morning show duo shocks their viewers.

It’s common for American daytime and late-night TV hosts to take a break over the holidays, but when two UK morning show hosts announced their plans on Dec.

They surprised viewers by a factor of ten.

The hosts of ITV’s This Morning, Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, made a surprise appearance on Friday to announce that they will both be taking a break until their special Christmas Day episode.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary usually host the show’s Friday episodes, prompting Willoughby to reassure his viewers that they hadn’t woken up on the wrong day when they tuned in.

“Good morning, hello, and welcome to ITVThis Morning on Friday.”

It’s the weekend.

Friday it is.

“You haven’t woken up on the wrong day,” Willoughby said at the beginning of the show, according to BirminghamLive.

“Today is a special This Morning.

Schofield then went on to say, “We have a special show for you.”

Aside from a special show on Christmas Day, this would be their final episode of 2021.

Thank you to all of our wonderful viewers for your love and support, and a special thank you to our wonderful hosts and crew for making us laugh throughout a difficult year.

Let’s make 2022 even better! pic.twitter.comei1W4s3mtq

Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay will replace Willoughby and Schofield on Monday’s episode of This Morning.

Gibson is well-known to viewers of This Morning, as she co-hosted the show last month while Willoughby was out sick.

Kay was also scheduled to appear on the show in August, but his debut was delayed after he tested positive for COVID-19, according to Digital Spy.

Schofield thanked the This Morning crew for their hard work at the end of Friday’s episode.

“We just wanted to say a big thank you to the amazing This Morning team – they’ve been there for us through the good times, the bad times, and everything in between,” he said.

“Without them, we couldn’t have done it.”

And thank you so much for taking the time to watch.”

Willoughby has denied rumors that she will leave This Morning.

“I consider myself extremely fortunate to be a part of that show.”

“I think the beauty of This Morning is that it changes so much,” she said on The Jonathan Ross Show.

“I’m extremely fortunate to be able to work with Phil.

Without him, I can’t imagine a world.

The allure…

