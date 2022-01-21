After announcing her marriage plans, Maya Jama poses in a revealing playsuit alongside fiance Ben Simmons.

After revealing her marriage plans, Maya Jama poses in a revealing playsuit with fiance Ben Simmons.

MAYA Jama and fiance Ben Simmons posed in a revealing playsuit after announcing their engagement.

The happy news comes after a whirlwind seven-month romance for the couple, which was exclusively revealed by The Sun last year.

Maya cosied up to her beau in a tiny green playsuit, showcasing her stunning curves.

The TV host added another splash of color by flashing her yellow bra.

While they posed for a selfie, Ben wrapped his arms around her.

Maya was photographed wearing a huge diamond ring after the couple announced their engagement.

Maya, 27, started dating Aussie Simmons, 25, in May and fell in love with him during trips to the United States.

She has been dividing her time between the United States and the United Kingdom, where she is the host of Simon Cowell’s new talent show Walk The Line.

At his £3.7 million mansion in Moorestown, New Jersey, the star spent Christmas with the Philadelphia 76ers’ star.

Maya, from Bristol, is ready to relocate permanently to the United States to be with Simmons in a new city now that Simmons’ future with the Sixers is uncertain.

The NBA player, 25, proposed to TV star Maya over the holidays, but the couple kept it a secret until now.

Maya was seen walking with Ben in Philadelphia this week, her finger encrusted with a massive emerald-cut diamond ring.

As they returned from a gym workout, she was seen wearing the sparkler, which he had chosen himself.

“Ben adores Maya and has fallen head over heels for her,” a source told The Sun in December.

“On the day before he proposed, he purchased the ring on Jewelers’ Row in Philadelphia’s diamond district.

“He hand-picked the ring and believed he knew exactly what she wanted.

Maya agreed, and they’re both ecstatic.”

Simmons, who dated Kendall Jenner, 26, and Maya, who dated rapper Stormzy, 28, have since gotten matching tattoos to commemorate their relationship.