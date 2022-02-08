After announcing his retirement, Tom Brady hinted that his football career might not be over: ‘Never Say Never.’

Tom Brady hinted that he might not be completely done with football one week after announcing his retirement.

“There are a lot of other people — some players who don’t have to be all in for them [to be in the sport],” the 44-year-old Californian said on his “Let’s Go!” podcast on Tuesday, February 8.

“I suppose I’ve seen that over the years, but… I’ve always felt for myself, that’s how I had to do it.”

And my teammates are aware that I give them my all.

My coaches are aware of this.

It’s not that I can’t do that, or that I can’t play or continue to play.

But I believe there is a critical decision for me to make, and that decision is: “Everything has a cost, and the cost is what am I missing out on in other areas of my life?”

After more than 20 years in the league, the former New England Patriots quarterback felt it was “just the right time” to retire.

Brady, on the other hand, teased that he would “never say never” to returning to the game.

“I’m just going to take things as they come,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion added.

That, I believe, is the best way to put it, and I don’t believe you should ever say never when it comes to anything.

At the same time, I know that I am very happy with my choice.

I’m not sure how I’ll feel in six months, but I try to make the best decision I can at the time, which I did last week.”

Brady reassured NFL fans that the game “goes on” without him on the field, but that he wanted to “really enjoy some of those new moments” that retirement would provide.

“I think for anyone who loves the sport as much as I have over the years, it’ll always be in my heart, as it should be, because I’ve invested a lot of time, energy, and hours in it,” he added.

“At the same time, everything has its time and place.”

It’s been a wonderful experience for me.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Tom Brady Hints His Football Career Might Not Be Over After Announcing Retirement: ‘Never Say Never’