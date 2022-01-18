After announcing his split from Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa was spotted for the first time without his wedding ring.

After announcing his split from Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa was seen for the first time without his wedding ring.

We’re on the move.

Jason Momoa was seen for the first time since his divorce from Lisa Bonet made headlines earlier this month.

In photos published by the Daily Mail on Monday, January 17, the 42-year-old Aquaman actor was seen walking around Los Angeles.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Momoa was photographed wearing a Bob Marley T-shirt, black fedora, black jeans, boots, sunglasses, and a face mask.

As he carried a cardboard box in a grocery store parking lot, the Game of Thrones star’s wedding ring was noticeably missing from his left hand.

Momoa and Bonet, 54, had announced their split after four years of marriage less than a week before.

The estranged couple started dating in 2004 and married in October of 2017.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the couple wrote in a joint statement shared on Wednesday, January 12 via the Hawaii native’s Instagram page.

“As a result, we’ve decided to share our family news: we’re divorcing.”

We share this not because it’s breaking news, but so that we can live our lives with dignity and honesty.”

The couple, who have a 14-year-old daughter named Lola and a 13-year-old son named Nakoa-Wolf, said their “love continues to evolve in ways it wishes to be known and lived.”

“We free each other to be who we are learning to become… Our unwavering devotion to this sacred life and our children,” the Dune actor and former Cosby Show cast member concluded.

Living the Prayer May Love Prevail teaches our children what’s possible.

L & J”

During an interview with Marisa Tomei for Interview magazine’s December 21, 2021, profile, Bonet hinted at a shift in her and Momoa’s relationship.

“Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty,” Bonet, who has daughter Zo Kravitz with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, told Tomei, 57, when asked what was “calling” her as she approached 2022.

