After arriving in the UK for the first time since the tragic shooting of Rust, Alec Baldwin’s car was stolen.

ALEC BALDWIN’S CAR WAS STOLEN after he arrived in the United Kingdom to shoot his first film since the shooting horror.

The 63-year-old actor arrived in England this week to film scenes for 97 Minutes, a plane crash thriller, but was taken aback when his chauffeur’s car was stolen from outside the airport.

Despite the difficulties, Baldwin appeared to be in good spirits as he walked through Hampshire, where the film is being shot, on Instagram to update his fans on the drama.

“I’m going to record this because I think it’s hilarious,” he said.

“I arrive at the airport, go through immigration, have my bags taken care of, and proceed to the car that will take me to my destination.”

“And then the driver says, ‘I’m going to the car park and I’ll be right back.'”

After waiting 20 minutes, Baldwin claims he called the car company and was taken aback when the boss revealed the driver’s car had been stolen.

“Anyway, I hope you found your car,” Baldwin joked at the end of the video.

Baldwin is currently filming 97 Minutes in Hampshire, a drama about a hijacked 767 that will crash in 97 minutes when its fuel runs out.

“Filming is top secret,” a movie source told The Sun, “but there is a lot of buzz that Alec is set to get back to work after Rust.”

“Of course, on set safety comes first, and the crew is kept to a bare minimum so he can focus on his work.”

It’s Baldwin’s first project since actress Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the western Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico in October.

Baldwin was filming a scene for a Western film that required him to fire a gun that was supposed to be empty.

However, tragedy struck when the gun fired shrapnel or a bullet, injuring two crew members, including director of photography Halyna.

The 42-year-old cinematographer died tragically as a result of her injuries, while director Joel Souza was fighting for his life after the prop gun malfunctioned.

Following the accident, police interrogated Baldwin, who was photographed sobbing outside a Santa Fe police station.

The actor, however, is refusing to hand over his phone to cops following the shooting, according to police.

On December 16, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for Baldwin’s cell phone and its contents.

However, police say Baldwin’s lawyer acknowledged receiving the warrant, but that the actor “had not immediately provided his phone pursuant to…

