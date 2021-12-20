After asking Justin Bieber to stop getting tattoos on his neck, Hailey Bieber gets a neck tattoo.

Hailey Bieber gets a neck tattoo after Justin Bieber refused to get inked on his neck.

Hailey Bieber, 25, has gotten some new tattoos, including a delicate neck tattoo in honor of one of her favorite cities.

Over the weekend, Woo shared a photo of his tattoo.

Justin Bieber’s wife got “New York” tattooed in a thin script near her right ear, beneath a small diamond drawing.

"Lil NY love on Hailey a few months ago," Dr. Woo wrote.

The image’s caption was written by Woo.

Dr. Woo shared the image.

The newest addition to Hailey’s small tattoo collection is a script tattoo that reads “lover” and is similar to a script tattoo on the other side of her neck.

In September of this year, Woo drew this ink.

Despite the fact that Hailey has two neck tattoos of her own, she previously requested that her husband refrain from getting any more.

During his YouTube special, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, Justin spoke about the request.

“I think I’m done with my neck,” he joked at the time.

“I’m thinking of getting their portraits on my back because the back is still open and I don’t have kids yet.”

A large rose with a thorn-filled stem was Justin’s last neck tattoo.

Hailey has also flaunted a number of small tattoos that were done by Dr.

Woo, including a “J” on her ring finger with some stars.

Hailey has a lot of pieces, even if her ink isn’t as big or visible as her husband’s.

She told The Cut in 2018 that she has 19 tattoos and counting.

