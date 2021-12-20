After asking Justin Bieber to stop inking his own neck, Hailey Bieber gets a new neck tattoo.

Hailey Bieber, 25, has gotten some new tattoos, including a delicate neck tattoo in honor of one of her favorite cities.

Woo, over the weekend, shared a photo of his body art.

Justin Bieber’s wife got “New York” tattooed in a thin script near her right ear, right beneath a small diamond drawing.

“Lil NY love on Hailey a few months ago (hashtag)hideawayatsuitex (hashtag)slimneedle,” Dr.

The image was captioned by Woo.

The newest addition to Hailey’s small tattoo collection is a script tattoo that reads “lover” on the other side of her neck.

In September of this year, Woo drew this ink.

Despite the fact that Hailey got the neck tattoo herself, she had previously requested that her husband refrain from getting any more neck tattoos.

During his YouTube special, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, Justin spoke about the request.

He joked at the time, “I think I’m done with my neck, that’s a Hailey request.”

“Since the back is still open and I don’t have any children yet, I’m considering having their portraits painted on my back.”

A large rose with a thorn-filled stem was Justin’s last neck tattoo.

Hailey has previously flaunted several small finger tattoos from Dr.

On her ring finger, she has a “J” with some stars.

Hailey has a lot of tattoos, even if they aren’t as big or visible as her husband’s.

She told The Cut in 2018 that she had 19 tattoos and counting.

