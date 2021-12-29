After ‘asking Kim Kardashian to ring in the New Year with him,’ Pete Davidson shaves off his blond locks and reappears in Miami.

After ‘asking Kim Kardashian to ring in the New Year with him,’ Pete Davidson shaves off his blond locks and resurfaces in Miami.

After “asking Kim Kardashian to ring in the New Year with him,” PETE Davidson shaved his blond locks and resurfaced in Miami.

Miley Cyrus shared a photo of herself and Pete Davidson on social media ahead of their appearance on NBC’s New Year’s Eve special.

Miley, 29, shared a photo of herself and Pete rehearsing for their New Year’s Eve performance, and the comedian appeared to have changed since the last time he was caught on camera.

Pete, 28, shaved his platinum blond locks and wore his natural dark hair in a buzz cut.

As Miley sang, the comedian smiled and held a microphone.

Pete was dressed in a hooded brown sweatshirt, light grey sweatpants, and sliders.

Miley wore red blazer with zebra print leggings.

“He showed up,” the pop singer wrote alongside the New Year’s Eve hashtag, Pete Davidson, and NBC.

Pete, who is hosting the TV special, “invited Kim to join him in Miami for New Year’s Eve.”

Pete intends to bring Kim to the party, according to a source at HollywoodLife.

“As New Year’s approaches, he has already asked Kim to join him in Miami, and it is not out of the realm of possibility that they will appear together as the ball drops on the special,” the insider said after noting that both Pete’s personal and professional lives are “going amazing.”

“He’s leaving it up to her whether she wants to join or not; the invitation has been extended.”

While Pete is looking forward to spending the holidays with Kim, he is concerned about the rising coronavirus numbers, according to the source.https:5fd0c6e53d7b0685b4b47d976bc56e17.safeframe.googlesyndication.comsafeframe1-0-38htmlcontainer.html

“On the other hand, he really hopes he doesn’t catch Covid before New Year’s,” the source said.

“The final SNL being changed was one thing, but this would be a big disappointment as he has a lot planned for the special as he would like to make this show amazing in every way and a yearly event,” they continued, noting that cast and audience members were cut from the most recent SNL episode.

Pete and Miley’s New Year’s Eve special, which will air on NBC, is currently being shot in Miami.

Kim’s invitation to the taping of the TV special comes as her relationship with Pete heats up.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was rumored to have had lunch with the comedian over the weekend at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

The famous couple was seen cuddling up at…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.