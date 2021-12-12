After Astroworld, Travis Scott will no longer be allowed to perform at Coachella 2022.

After Astroworld, Travis Scott will not be able to perform at Coachella 2022.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022 will take place from April 15 to April 24, 2022.

Travis Scott was supposed to perform at Coachella, but according to new reports, he is no longer on the bill for the upcoming festival.

Scott hosts Astroworld, an annual music festival in Houston, Texas, every year.

On the 11th of November,

The first night of the Astroworld Festival 2021 was held on Thursday, May 5.

Hundreds of people were injured and at least ten people died during the concert due to a massive crowd rush.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Live Nation, Scott, and other Astroworld performers as a result of the concert being under investigation.

On the 12th of December,

Scott was “dropped” from the lineup for the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to Variety.

This is due to the controversy that has surrounded the rapper since the release of Astroworld, according to the report.

“The news comes after a report from KESQ in Palm Springs that the controversial rapper had been dropped from the bill following the tragedy at his own Astroworld festival in November, where ten people died after a crowd rampaged during his headlining set,” Variety reports.

“A Change.org petition was started in the days following the tragedy, demanding his removal from Coachella’s lineup,” the report continues.

As of this writing, the petition has nearly 60,000 signatures.”

Travis Scott’s former manager predicted the tragedy at Astroworld and claims that Scott only thinks about himself “when he sees people in danger.”

Scott and Rage Against the Machine were supposed to headline the Coachella festival in 2022.

According to Variety, Scott’s team tried to work out a deal with Coachella to keep him as a headliner in 2022.

According to Variety:

“According to sources, the festival informed Scott’s longtime agent, Cara Lewis of the Cara Lewis Group, of its intention to remove Scott from the bill, which he was scheduled to headline, and that it would pay a kill fee, which is typically 25%, for the cancellation.”

“Lewis has been steadfast in trying to keep the slot, which would have marked Scott’s return to the stage after Astroworld, offering to relinquish the entire performance fee,” an insider adds.

ijXKslw7E2 (https://twitter.com/ijXKslw7E2)

‘You Can Only Help What You Can See,’ Travis Scott Says for the First Time Since the Astroworld Tragedy

Scott has been receiving awards since the Astroworld Festival in 2021…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.