After attempting to enter Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth was celebrating Christmas, a man was arrested.

After attempting to gain access to Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth was celebrating Christmas, a man was arrested.

A man was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon after attempting to enter Windsor Castle on Christmas Day, according to a statement from Thames Valley Police.

“A 19-year-old Southampton man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site and possessing an offensive weapon,” police said.

“Within seconds of the man entering the grounds, security processes were triggered, and he did not enter any buildings.”

The man was discovered to be carrying a crossbow after a search, which was recovered by police at the time of his arrest.

“The man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment — he has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals,” according to the police statement.

The incident is still being investigated by Metropolitan Police Specialist Operations, which stated on Saturday that they do not believe there is a larger public safety risk.

The incident was reported to members of the Royal Family at Windsor Castle, where they were celebrating Christmas for the first time without Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99.

The 95-year-old monarch delivered her annual Christmas Day address from the castle on Saturday, wearing the sapphire chrysanthemum brooch she wore on her honeymoon in 1947 for a photocall.

The queen completed the festive look by pinning the piercing blue brooch to a bright red dress and accessorizing with red lipstick and a pearl necklace.

The queen has worn the brooch on other special occasions throughout their marriage, including their diamond wedding anniversary in 2007, when she wore it pinned to a pale blue dress during a visit to the Broadlands, and their 70th wedding anniversary in 2017.

A photo of the queen and the late prince was displayed on her desk in the White Drawing Room of the castle, in addition to the brooch.

Despite the fact that she has always kept a number of family photos on her desk.

