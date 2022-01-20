After attempting to watch Rob Kardashian have SEX with his girlfriend in an old KUWTK clip, Scott Disick was slammed as ‘creepy.’

SCOTT Disick was dubbed “creepy” after attempting to watch Rob Kardashian have SEX with his girlfriend in an old episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The clip from the 2010 episode, which was recently resurfaced on Reddit, sparked a lot of discussion among fans.

On Reddit on Tuesday, a KUWTK fan posted the video.

Rob, 34, and his former girlfriend Paula DeAnda, 32, were seen sitting on a couch while a drunk Scott, 38, spoke to them about their relationship.

“You got nice boots,” Scott said of Paula, who “looked like Rob’s sister.”

Let’s see how they’d appear from behind Rob’s shoulders.”

“I came here to watch you guys have sex,” Scott continued, making Paula uncomfortable.

“Do you intend to do it?”

The couple tried to leave the room after Scott said Paula was “ready” to have sex with Rob, but were unsuccessful.

“Scott is so wasted, it’s like he’s possessed or something,” Rob admitted in a confessional.

He’s acting like a bumbling drunk.

“I mean, he just has to relax.”

Scott told Rob to “take your shirt off and f**k her” back in the conversation with Rob and Paula.

“The hourly rate got too high for everybody,” Scott said drunkenly after being kicked out of the room.

Scott called Paula a “hooker” before exiting the room after she told him it was nice to meet him.

“Drunk or not, yikes.. the amount of times he referred to her as a hooker,” wrote the original Reddit user alongside the video.

Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 41, may have made uncomfortable comments on KUWTK, according to the social media user, though “there’s plenty of these moments floating around.”

Many fans thought Scott’s remarks were “creepy,” as one person put it: “That was cringy and gross as hell.”

“Drunk Scott makes me cringe so bad,” another added.

“This is so embarrassing for Scott’s life andamp; soul,” said a third.

Another Reddit user added, “Drunk Scott is the real Scott tbh.”

What a scumbag…”

“Just soooo disrespectful,” a follower said.

He didn’t even appear to be joking.”

Fans have previously chastised Scott, who has three children with ex-wife Kourtney Kardashian, 42, for previous controversial remarks.

Scott and Kylie Jenner, 24, discussed getting a recently single Kris, 66, “back in the game” in an old KUWTK scene shared on TikTok.

“I’m not sure what kind of man she expects,” Scott explained.

