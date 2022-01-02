After baby daddy ex Tristan Thompson cheated AGAIN, Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic quote about this year being “kind.”

After baby daddy ex Tristan Thompson cheated AGAIN, Khloe Kardashian shared a cryptic quote about this year being “kind.”

After her baby daddy Tristan Thompson cheated again, KHLOE Kardashian shared a cryptic quote about the new year being “kind.”

The NBA star and Maralee Nichols are said to have given birth to a son.

After ringing in the new year, Khloe took to her Instagram Stories to simply say, “Happy 2022! Be kind to us all.”

True, her 3-year-old daughter, whom she shares with Tristan, was with her on New Year’s Eve.

With her only child wearing 2022 glasses, the TV star filmed a video.

“We’re starting early over here,” she told fans.

As soon as possible, we’ll bid farewell to the year 2021.

Is that correct, Truzle?”

Her daughter appeared, holding a party blower, in the frame.

The absence of the famous athlete should come as no surprise to any fan, as he previously admitted to having a long affair with Maralee, a fitness model.

Since the news broke, Khloe has made several references to the scandal and its impact on her.

She recently posted about “very painful moments” in life, which appeared to be a reference to her breakup.

“There will be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes,” the post stated.

“These experiences will change you; allow them to make you stronger, smarter, and kinder, but don’t try to be someone you’re not.”

“Cry,” it went on.

If it’s necessary, scream.

Then you keep it moving by straightening out that crown.”

“People showed you who they were this year,” she wrote in a second, shorter post.

Don’t get caught off guard in 2022.”

Meanwhile, Tristan and Maralee have been embroiled in a nasty paternity battle since the baby’s birth, with Tristan attempting to abdicate his child support obligations.

He also claimed that his alleged baby mama had herpes, but Maralee denied the accusation and went on to publicly defend herself against the rumors.

“Many inaccurate and false stories about me have been circulated over the last couple of weeks,” she told E! News.

I have never released—and have never directed anyone else to release—any information about Tristan Thompson or any of the lawsuits in which he is involved.

“At no time have I spoken to any media outlet or leaked any information to anyone.”

I’m making this statement because I believe it’s necessary to defend my reputation…”

Khloe has continued to keep Tristan at a distance from her, as evidenced by the fact that the Sacramento Kings player was absent from Khloe’s Christmas photos.

Khloe was also seen posing with True in another photo…

