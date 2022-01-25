After becoming a huge fan of the culture, Ed Sheeran is planning a luxury family trip to Nigeria with his wife Cherry and daughter Lyra.

After becoming a huge fan of the culture, Ed Sheeran is planning a luxurious family trip to Nigeria with his wife Cherry and daughter Lyra.

It comes after the superstar singer’s epic single Peru, featuring Afrobeats king Fireboy DML, is on its way to becoming the number one song in the country.

Ed, 30, is looking forward to going with Cherry and Lyra, his one-year-old daughter.

“Ed is ecstatic to take his family to Nigeria,” a source told The Sun.

“He adores West Africa, having embraced the culture, food, and music, and now he wants Cherry and his daughter Lyra to share in his enthusiasm.”

“Ed has been flaunting his fancy two-step dance moves in his latest video with Nigerian hit-maker Fireboy DML, and he’s already a fan favorite.”

“He won’t be short on a tour guide either, as Fireboy DML and superstar Davido will be on hand to show him and his family around.”

Ed’s plans were confirmed by Ed’s team.

Fans have already gone crazy over his new music collaboration, with many taking to Twitter to comment on the catchy dancefloor hit Peru, which is out now.

“I don’t think y’all understand how OBSESSED I am with this video,” one person said.

“Peru for number one,” said a second.

“Omg Ed, you and Fireboy have made such a good song together,” a third expressed his desire for more.

Will there be any more songs in the future?”

Meanwhile, Ed is set to light up the stage when he performs at the Brit Awards next month, where he is nominated for a number of awards after his brilliant new album Equals continues to rule the charts.