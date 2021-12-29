NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh take a beach vacation after becoming official on Instagram.

NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh go on a beach vacation after becoming Instagram official.

NeNe Leakes is on the beach with her new boyfriend, relaxing.

On Monday, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared videos of herself and boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh relaxing at the beach, including one in which the two dance to the music playing in the background.

The TV personality wrote alongside a solo shot of herself reclining on a beach chair with a floral cap the next day, “This year really taught me so much about people places and things (hashtag)1life.”

The businessman and the 54-year-old were first linked romantically after they were seen leaving a Miami Beach restaurant together shortly after NeNe revealed to The Shade Room that she was no longer single and had begun dating someone new.

“We’re dating!” she exclaimed, before revealing that her late husband, Gregg, had given her permission to move on before his death from colon cancer earlier this year.

“I’ll always love Gregg!” NeNe confessed.

“Before he died, Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation.

He told me, ‘Be happy, keep smiling, and whoever finds you has found a good one.’

The couple became Instagram official after NeNe posted several photos of herself with Nyonisela at her Atlanta birthday party.

“I didn’t want to celebrate my birthday in a big way this year! I just wanted to chill with a few love ones,” she wrote alongside a photo slideshow featuring Nyonisela and fellow RHOA alum Porsha Williams.

Since Gregg’s death, this is NeNe’s first relationship.

Since Gregg’s death, the former reality TV star has been open about her grief and adjusting to her “new normal.”

“I have a group of people who come to my house every day and participate in various activities with me.

“I’m trying to keep my mind off of… recent events,” NeNe said in a September post.

“I’m a huge fan of each and every one of you.”

I’m fine, and I intend to continue.”

“For me, there are good days and bad days.”

They, on the other hand, stated that it is.

