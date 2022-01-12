Halle Berry recalls looking at Sidney Poitier after becoming the first black woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress.

Halle Berry recalls looking at Sidney Poitier after becoming the first black woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Halle Berry remembers looking at Sidney Poitier after becoming the first black woman to win the Best Actress Oscar.

Halle Berry is opening up about how much Sidney Poitier meant to her in the wake of his death last Thursday.

Berry reminisced about her favorite Poitier moments in an emotional essay for Variety.

Poitier was nominated for an Academy Award in 2002 on the same night that he was set to receive an Honorary Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Berry’s night came to a close with that.

She claimed that becoming the first Black woman to win Best Actress never occurred to her because she and those around her didn’t think history would be made.

“Nearly 40 years after Sidney accepted his Academy Award, I took my seat in the Kodak Theatre for the Oscar ceremony in 2002,” Berry wrote.

“That evening, while seated in the balcony with his family, Sidney was to be presented with an honorary Oscar.”

That would, I assumed, be the event’s pinnacle.

I’d been nominated for ‘Monster’s Ball,’ but I didn’t stand a chance.”

“My family seemed to feel the same way,” she continued.

“‘No matter what happens, you’ve already won,’ they told me.

Nobody can take this moment away from you.’ They, like me, were hoping for a different name to be called.

In fact, I had already made up my mind on the subject.

If any of my fellow nominees had won the gold, I would not have felt robbed.”

Renee Zellweger (Bridge Jones’ Diary), Sissy Spacek (In the Bedroom), Judi Dench (Iris), and Nicole Kidman (Moulin Rouge) were among the other nominees.

“I wasn’t even going to prepare a speech because I was so confident that one of them would win,” Berry said.

“And the Oscar goes to…,” Russell Crowe said, holding the red envelope.

In “Monster’s Ball,” Halle Berry says, “I sat frozen, my body stuck in that seat, my spirit floating somewhere above me.”

Halle Berry (@halleberry) posted a message on Twitter.

Berry claims she doesn’t remember walking up to the stage or hearing the thunderous applause.

After all, she’d written history.

“My first memory is of Denzel Washington.

Infosurhoy provides the best news summary.

After becoming the first black woman to win the Best Actress Oscar, Halle Berry recalls looking at Sidney Poitier.

Allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen] <p>Visit Instagram to see this post.</p> <p>Halle Berry (@halleberry) shared a post.</p> <p>[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8">

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy