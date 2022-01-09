After being accused of being ‘desperate for attention,’ Kanye West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox are ‘NOT serious.’

After being accused of being ‘desperate for attention,’ Kanye West and new girlfriend Julia Fox are ‘NOT serious.’

For their second date, the new couple went out on the streets of New York City.

“He’s not looking for anything right now and is really focused on his business,” a source close to Kanye, 44, told E! News. “He’s not looking for anything right now and is really focused on his business,” the source added.

“She’s having fun and taking it day by day, but being a mother to her son is her number one priority,” an insider told the outlet.

With ex-husband and pilot Peter Artemiev, the Uncut Gems actress has an 11-month-old son Valentino.

“From the very first interaction they had, Kanye and Julia clicked,” the source continued.

He was blown away by her enthusiasm and knew she’d be the ideal person to bounce ideas off of.

He thinks she has a lot of fun and has a lot of energy.”

“Kanye is always working on something creative, and Julia is definitely his latest muse,” they concluded.

Their date was inspired by a vision he had for her.

He was bouncing ideas off her, and she gladly gave in and obliged.”

Despite reports that their relationship isn’t serious, a source previously told Page Six that Kanye is only dating the actress to irritate his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41.

“It’s a desperate attempt to gain attention,” the insider said.

When he chooses… [Julia] to go public with, there’s no other explanation.”

Kanye is “clearly hurting,” according to the outlet, and his new relationship is a “ploy to get under ex-girlfriend Kim’s skin.”

“He publicly fights for his family’s return, and then he’s linked to all these different girls,” the source continued.

“It’s odd.”

The singer has previously urged his ex-girlfriend to “run back to” him.

Kim believes the public dates with Julia are a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to the Sun.

The former star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, who has four children with Kanye, has moved on and is now dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

They even flew to a private resort on the Bahamas’ Abaco Islands to spend the first few days of the year together.

Meanwhile, Julia shared details of her second date with Kanye, revealing that he took her to see Slave Play, ate dinner at Carbone, and planned an extravagant…

