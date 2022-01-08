After being accused of ‘distracting’ from Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial, Jed Duggar and wife Katey reveal the gender of their baby.

After being accused of ‘distracting’ from Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial, Jed Duggar and his wife Katey reveal the gender of their baby.

After Josh Duggar’s child pornography arrest, JED Duggar and his wife Katey Nakatsu revealed the gender of their first child in a sweet family YouTube video.

In September, Jed and Katey announced they were expecting their first child together, just a few months after they married.

Jed and Katey revealed the gender of their baby on their joint Instagram account on Friday.

The couple shared two black-and-white photos from their gender reveal celebration, which appears to have been attended by the majority of the Duggar family.

Jed and Katey are seen smiling in the first of two photos, as if they’ve just found out whether they’re expecting a boy or a girl.

Jed is shown swinging at something in the second photo, which causes dust to fly into the air.

“And the gender of our baby is…,” they wrote alongside the photo, directing viewers to a YouTube video in which they confirm they’re expecting a boy.

The video was shot at a party where family members gathered at what appears to be a park, ate together, and guessed the gender of the child before the big reveal – sans Josh, who is in prison awaiting sentencing on child pornography charges.

Members of the Duggar family, including Joe Duggar, John Duggar, Abbie Burnett, Jana Duggar, and others, were in attendance.

During the party, the family munched on themed snacks and chose sides before gathering to finally learn the gender.

As Jed and Katey kissed, someone could be heard shouting, “I knew it!” after learning the baby was a boy.

Jed was accused of attempting to “distract” from Josh’s child pornography scandal by revealing his gender.

Throughout the trial, Jed posted photos from his months-old engagement to Katey.

“Looking back on our romantic winter proposal on Valentine’s Day! It was -13°F and snowing! She was SO surprised!!” he captioned the photos.

In the time since he proposed to Katey, the former 19 Kids and Counting star had not only married, but also announced that they were expecting a child.

In September, they revealed the exciting news.

Fans were not amused by what they perceived to be Jed’s stunt.

“Damage control anyone? Your brother is in court for possession of CSAM and all you can talk about is your engagement as if nothing is going on?” one person wondered.

“Read the room, Jed!!!! Your 9sic) supporting your sick in the head brother and a jury is having to listen to the sick things he was watching, and your (sic) over here reminiscing about your proposal good lord,” another responded.

Jed had a…

