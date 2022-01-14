After being accused of punching a fan in the face, Kanye West shares cryptic post.

After being accused of punching a fan in the face, Kanye West posts a cryptic message.

“MY LIFE WAS NEVER EAZY,” Kanye wrote alongside the snap, which appeared to be an animal that had been skinned.

According to TMZ, the 44-year-old rapper is being investigated after punching a man twice as he left a downtown Los Angeles club.

After asking the small group of waiting fans not to take photos, Ye is said to have become irritated.

“It’s ok, we all go through family stuff,” one fan said, according to TMZ.

Kanye is said to have then thrown two punches at the man, who then collapsed to the ground.

The alleged incident occurred around 3 a.m., and Kanye can be heard shouting “get away from me” at a woman, who is said to be his cousin, who is attempting to calm him down in a video posted on TMZ.

Kanye’s rumored wild night follows a PDA-filled evening out with his new flame Julia Fox.

The couple was spotted at Delilah’s this week, with the Uncut Gems actress, 31, flaunting her massive “cello” tattoos on her back while wearing ultra low-rise leather pants.

Julia completed the look with knee-length boots and a matching black crop top and gloves.

In an oversized hoodie and disheveled jeans, Kanye, meanwhile, kept things casual.

The couple said their goodbyes as they walked away from the venue.

outside, put on a tactile show for the cameras

Julia leaned in for a kiss on the lips from Kanye, who grabbed her waist with his hands.

The new couple, who met on New Year’s Eve, had a star-studded night at Delilah’s, where they mingled with Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, and Kanye’s pals Antonio Brown and The Game.