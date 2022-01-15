After being accused of punching a fan in the face, Kanye West’s girlfriend Julia Fox flaunts her curves in a leather catsuit.

After boyfriend Kanye West was accused of punching a fan in the face, Julia Fox posed in a body-hugging leather catsuit for her Instagram Story.

On New Year’s Eve, the two were first linked.

Julia posted a photo of herself in front of a white wall to her Instagram Story.

As she struck several poses, rap music played in the background.

Her finger tips were hidden by the sultry black catsuit that covered her from neck to toe.

Julia’s curves were flaunted in this outfit, which hugged her perfectly.

She wore her brown hair loosely grazing her shoulders and paired the outfit with black boots and a black purse.

She didn’t add a caption to the photo.

Julia wore a similar outfit while out with Kanye.

Julia appeared to be unconcerned about a recent controversy involving her beau, who is accused of punching a fan.

On Wednesday, the Uncut Gems actress wore low-rise leather pants and a leather crop top while out with Kanye.

She paired the look with a black purse and black boots once more.

Julia was spotted wearing the daring look in Los Angeles on Kanye’s arm.

The couple hung out with Madonna and Antonio Brown at Delilah.

Throughout the night, they were seen kissing.

In the two weeks since their first encounter, Julia and Kanye have gone on a number of dates.

The couple was first seen together at Miami’s Carbone restaurant.

They took their romance up north, hanging out in New York City, a few days later.

The couple went to see Slave and dined at Carbone once more.

Julia was surprised with a photoshoot and a hotel room full of clothes by Kanye.

Interview Magazine published an article about the photo shoot.

Julia gushed to the publication about her new beau, revealing that he arrived in New York an hour before the performance and still made it on time.

During another podcast episode, Julia gushed about Kanye.

Niki Takesh, her co-host, admitted to being approached about her friend’s burgeoning romance with Kanye West.

Several people questioned whether or not the relationship was genuine, she said.

“Every celebrity scandal is always thought to be a set-up,” the actress said.

“People are like, ‘That’s only the second date?’ And I’m like, ‘Clearly you haven’t dated a billionaire before because I went on a date with a billionaire and he’d already transferred me (dollar)8k.’ I don’t think he’d even gotten my name yet, just my account number and routing number,” Niki added.

Julia, what’s up with her and Kanye?

Latest News from Infosurhoy.