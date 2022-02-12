After being accused of receiving lip fillers, Kendall Jenner flaunts her abs in a sports bra and leggings.

After being accused of getting lip fillers, Kendall Jenner flaunts her abs in a sports bra and leggings.

In new photos, Kendall Jenner showed off her tight abs and slim figure in a sports bra and leggings.

After her pout appeared much plumper in other videos and photos, the 26-year-old model was recently accused of getting lip fillers.

Kendall posted three new photos to her Instagram page on Saturday, showcasing her toned body.

She captioned the zen set of snaps, tagging a yoga brand whose black spandex leggings she was wearing.

Kendall sat on a settee, sipped lemon water, and winked at the camera, dressed in a tight black top with her hair down and her tight tummy visible.

The reality star appeared to be yoga-ready and “genuine” in the second photo, striking a meditation pose.

Kendall’s various peaceful positions drew a flood of comments from fans, who had previously slammed her for looking “different” and accused her of getting “lip fillers.”

One user commented, “IN LOVE.”

“Kendall is truly stunning,” wrote another.

On the sweet snaps, a third wrote, “You are so damn cute.”

Kylie was slammed after her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou shared a series of new photos last week.

Kendall’s face was unrecognizable in the filtered photo, with her lips appearing larger than usual and her make-up making her face appear more angular.

Stassie, who stood next to her in a strapless black ensemble, held up a bottle of Sunny Vodka, while she held up a bottle of her 818 Tequila by her face.

Despite the bottle’s size, some of her lips were visible on either side of the top, which appeared to be covered by a filter.

Fans were taken aback and couldn’t believe it was the 26-year-old model.

“Kendall looks different here!” wrote one of her fans.

“OMG I can’t see this girl,” said another surprised Instagram user, tagging Kendall.

“That’s not Kendall,” said a third, who was completely taken aback.

Kendall had previously been accused of getting lip fillers after fans claimed her face appeared “totally different” in a new video.

Kendall and social media influencer Fai Khadra sat in a car together and enjoyed the ride while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum smiled for the camera while music played in one of the videos.

“She had work done, and I don’t like it,” a fan commented on the post.

“I was just hoping she’d stay naturally beautiful,” one person added, while another said, “Not my Kendall.”

Kendall’s lips were previously called out by fans following a sultry clip shared by the star, and the accusations came less than two months later.

“Full on lip…

