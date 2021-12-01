After being accused of using photoshop, Khloe Kardashian appears unrecognizable in skintight jeans and heels for a Good American ad.

The Kardashians’ clothing line has recently been chastised for overcharging, and she has recently spoken out about dealing with Internet trolls.

Khloe, 37, shared a Good American ad promoting the clothing company’s Black Friday sale on her Instagram stories.

Khloe wears cropped jeans, heels, and a plain black te in the heavily filtered and slightly faded photo.

Although the photo has a vintage feel to it, Khloe’s neon yellow nails stand out against the black background.

Khloe’s long hair is windswept over one shoulder as she poses on a studio bench chair, which contrasts with her new blonde locks.

The ad is covered in text that offers 25% off her site and encourages fans to “shop now” to take advantage of her “cyber week sale.”

Khloe looks stunning in the ad, but she’s not the blonde Khloe fans have grown accustomed to since the star’s dramatic hair change in September.

Despite the fact that Khloe has made bold changes to her appearance in recent years, she hasn’t been as brave when it comes to dealing with online bullies.

In a cover shoot for Cosmo UK, she discussed the pressures that come with fame.

“I have my days,” she said to the publication.

There are times when I’m like, ‘I don’t give a damn about anything.’ I have this amazing ability to block out everything.

“Then there are times when I struggle and can’t drown out the noise, and I get frustrated with myself for being unable to do so.

“It’s a never-ending cycle.”

“You have to take each day as it comes,” she continued.

“There are definitely times when we want to scream, ‘Get these cameras out of our faces!'”

Khloe has faced months of backlash for her changing appearance, with many fans accusing her of using photoshop and plastic surgery in her social media posts.

Khloe’s fans accused her of photoshopping her butt and questioned her abs in a nude bikini post back in October, claiming her new blonde locks looked “Barbie-like” backstage at Saturday Night Live.

“The abs are 100% painted on in photoshop,” Ruthie Darling, a professional photographer and photoshop expert in New York City, said of the photos.

“The shading is insane,” she continued.

“How come some shadows are darker than others? That’s not how light works, is it?”

Khloe previously spoke out about the plastic surgery rumors that have dogged her over the years, as her appearance has drastically changed.

