After being arrested for allegedly attempting to strangle his girlfriend, Devin Ratray, who starred in the movie Home Alone, appears calm in a new mugshot.

Devin Ratray, who starred in the film Home Alone, appeared stoic in a new mugshot after being arrested for allegedly “trying to strangle his girlfriend.”

Devin, who starred as Buzz McCallister in the beloved holiday film, allegedly had a fight with his now-ex girlfriend about two weeks ago.

Devin was booked with domestic charges after turning himself in to Oklahoma City authorities on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

After an alleged altercation with his girlfriend two weeks prior, a warrant for his arrest had been issued.

Devin was charged with strangulation as a form of domestic assault.

He was released 15 minutes after posing for a mug shot, which can be seen here, on a (dollar)25k bond.

The actor was arrested after revealing that he would be a part of the film’s “reunion,” which will take place 31 years after it first aired.

The 44-year-old actor’s involvement in the film has yet to be confirmed.

Devin and his girlfriend allegedly had a physical altercation two weeks ago.

As their fight grew more heated, the actor’s girlfriend claimed he began “strangling her and putting his hand over her mouth.”

She claims she “bit his hand” before “he punched her in the face and she fled to a stairwell.”

According to documents obtained by TMZ, “she then got her things and left, waiting for the cops to arrive.”

“Earlier this week, officers were called to a Hyatt near downtown OKC for a domestic dispute between Ratray and his girlfriend,” according to law enforcement sources.

Devin’s representatives, on the other hand, claim that the two “got into a verbal argument, nothing physical, and things got so nasty that the two broke up.”

The representative did not provide any additional information about the fight.

Everything was “sorted out once Devin and his girlfriend decided to go their separate ways for the night,” according to the police informant.

No one was arrested at the time, and the accuser “got a separate room.”

Devin rose to prominence in 1990 as Buzz McCallister, Kevin’s mean older brother, who was played by Macaulay Culkin.

The actor announced last week that the cast of Home Alone will hold a “reunion” 31 years after the original Christmas film was released.

He told People, “They’ve been planning a reunion online, and I just got on their messenger chat thread a couple of days ago.”

“I’ve been trying to keep up with Jed Cohen [Rod McCallister], Diana Rein [Sondra McCallister], Terrie Snell [Aunt Leslie], Angela Goethals [Linnie McCallister], and Hillary…,” he explained.

