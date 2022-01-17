After being arrested for’slapping a security guard,’ Farrah Abraham’s ex accuses her of being a “violent alcoholic.”

Simon Saran, Farrah’s ex, responded to her arrest on Twitter.

He tweeted that he was “not surprised” by her arrest and shared an article about it.

Her ex-boyfriend called the former Teen Mom OG star a “violent alcoholic.”

Simon had previously appeared on the MTV show on and off during their two-year relationship.

In 2017, he called it quits and divorced the MTV star.

Simon was her first serious relationship since her relationship with Derek Underwood, her late baby daddy.

Derek died in 2008, just a month before their daughter Sophia, now 12 years old, was born.

The news of the reality star’s arrest was first reported by TMZ.

Farrah had allegedly “slapped a security guard” at Hollywood’s Grandmaster Records.

On January 15, 2022, she was said to have been out partying with a pal.

Farrah posted a video of herself on the ground during the altercation after she was arrested.

A security guard held her arms back and pushed her leg down, making the MTV mom appear to be on her stomach.

“What a horrible dining experience being battered and assaulted by your staff,” the TV personality wrote.

“The staff has yet again attacked a paying customer, holding me against my will and injuring me,” she claimed.

The club’s management “should be in jail,” she claimed.

The TV star claimed that photos and videos of her bruised arm were “evidence” of the staff’s alleged wrongdoings.

“I’m placing a restraining order on @antonelloparloto who made this dinner reservation and conspired an attack on me with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a ‘private persons arrest’ complete setup,” Farrah claimed.

“I’ve had a traumatic year, and I don’t deserve to be assaulted, bruised, and battered.

“As a single mother who has been harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer,” she continued, “@grandmaster_recorders should fire their management and security for all contributing to attacking one person out of three people.”

“I realize it’s no longer safe for a woman to go out to eat in their own neighborhoods,” Farrah said, thanking the Hollywood police for “rescuing” her.

“I’m looking forward to finishing my law degree and going to court.”

As is customary, justice will be done.”