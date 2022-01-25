After being arrested on a warrant at the airport, teen mom Cheyenne Floyd’s fiance Zach Davis shares adorable photos of their baby son Ace.

After being arrested on a warrant at the airport, teen mom Cheyenne Floyd’s fiance Zach Davis shared adorable photos of their son Ace.

CHEYENNE Floyd’s fiance Zach Davis shared adorable photos of their baby son Ace just days after he was arrested at an airport in Los Angeles.

Zach, 31, of Teen Mom OG, was arrested on outstanding warrants while going through customs at LAX earlier this month, as he had violated his probation in his theft and DUI cases.

On social media, however, the MTV star brushed aside the scandal, posting adorable photos of his eight-month-old son Ace.

Zach photographed the baby wearing a blue and black striped babygro with the words “little brother” emblazoned across the front.

Ace was adorable as he sat in his lap, playing with two brightly colored cubes.

“How do I put this, you will never sleep again,” Zach captioned the pictures on Monday evening.

Cheyenne, 29, added a heart eyes emoji to the post “MY TWIN.”

Zach’s post comes after it was revealed that he was arrested for violating probation at LAX on January 3 while the family was returning home from a trip to Mexico.

His previous offenses, which resulted in probation and warrants, included theft and DUI.

His next court date is set for October 20, 2022, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

On Teen Mom, you can keep up with the latest news and stories.

On their Mexico vacation, Zach and Cheyenne were joined by Ace and Cheyenne’s 4-year-old daughter Ryder, as well as Cory Wharton.

Meanwhile, Zach “tried to flee cops” during an “identity theft” bust, according to the Sun.

According to police, the Teen Mom star was arrested on August 19, 2019 and charged with identity theft and resisting arrest.

“Observation of suspicious circumstances, a search revealed identity theft evidence, and Davis fled the scene,” Culver City’s Public Information Officer told The Sun.

Before being released, he was arrested and held on (dollar)10,000 bail; the case is “still pending resolution” with Los Angeles courts.

On her first season of Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne, 29, dated Zach.

They split up, and she briefly dated boyfriend Matt Walker before moving on with her baby daddy Cory.

During the pandemic, Zach and Cheyenne reconnected, and only a few months later, they announced their pregnancy.

He proposed to Cheyenne at her baby shower in April, just before their son Ace was born.

They purchased land and are currently constructing their dream home.

