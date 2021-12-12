After being charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, Jana Duggar’s cousin Amy defends her.

Amy Duggar, Jana’s cousin, defends her after she is accused of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Amy King defended her cousin Jana Duggar on Instagram Stories, writing, “I will call out what is right and what is wrong…This couldn’t have been intentional.”

Jana Duggar’s cousin has stepped forward to defend her only two days after she was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

After Jana, the eldest daughter of 19 Kids and Counting stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, was cited with a misdemeanor on Sept. 11, Amy Duggar King took to Instagram Stories to show her support for her.

According to court documents obtained by E! News on Friday, December 9 from the Washington County District Court in Arkansas.

“I bet you were exhausted, stressed, and just emotionally worn out,” she added.

It’s difficult to watch multiple children because there are so many of them and you only have two eyes!! It’s a very sad situation, and my heart goes out to @janamduggar. I love you.”

Amy claimed in her message that “the child was okay and found,” but she didn’t go into further detail.

Jana’s attorney and the Duggar family, as well as Amy, have been contacted for comment by E! News.

According to court documents, Gregory F Payne, the reality TV star’s attorney, entered a not guilty plea on her behalf on Sept.

The citation from the Tontitown Police Department did not provide details into the case, but it stated that Jana was cited around 3:01 p.m. at her home in Springdale, Ark.

A court date has been set for January.

Jana’s legal issues surfaced just one day after her older brother, Josh Duggar, was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography by an Arkansas jury.

Josh faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of 20 years for each count, as well as fines of up to (dollar)500,000 (up to (dollar)250,000 for each count.

His sentencing is set for a later date, and his attorneys told E! News that they intend to file an appeal following his conviction.

Jim Bob, in an exclusive statement to E! News following the verdict, said…

