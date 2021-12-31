After being chastised for bragging about his sex life, Travis Barker lusts after a close-up photo of Kourtney Kardashian’s lips.

TRAVIS Barker has added a sultry close-up photo of his fiancee Kourtney Kardashian’s mouth to his growing collection of PDA-filled photos.

The KUWTK star, 42, and Blink-182 drummer, 46, have gotten a lot of flak for bragging about their wild sex lives over and over again.

Travis, on the other hand, paid no attention to the haters on Thursday as he lusted over a photo of Kourtney’s lower half of her face and decolletage.

He shared a photo of the reality star, who was dressed in a leather jacket, a white T-shirt, and a silver heart necklace, sitting across from him in a restaurant.

Travis simply added three tongue-out emojis to the photo as a caption.

Kourtney returned the favor by reposting his photo with a black heart emoji on her own Instagram Stories.

The couple has received a lot of backlash in recent months for their steamy Instagram posts.

They took a romantic trip to Montecito earlier this week to see where Travis proposed in October.

During the trip, Kourtney made headlines by revealing her bedroom outfit: a raunchy black negligee with red hand prints across the chest.

Travis shocked fans weeks ago when he shared a wild photo of himself licking Kourtney’s feet while they slept in matching pajamas.

He captioned it, “All I want for Christmas,” and Kourtney replied in the comments, “You’ve been extra good.”

In the meantime, for Travis’ 46th birthday, Kourtney gave him a lap dance in front of their friends last month.

At their friend Simon Huck’s wedding, she was called “embarrassing” for straddling Travis and “half-twerking” on him while he grabbed her butt.

A wedding guest posted a video of Kourtney hugging Travis’ legs while Blink-182’s All The Small Things played in the background.

Kourtney had shared a photo a few weeks prior showing off a collection of sex products, including a vibrator, an eye mask, a hand mirror, and a sex book, as well as other bedroom items.

Meanwhile, Travis has shared a video of Kourtney sucking his thumb, as well as photos of the two of them straddling each other and a photo of a soiled bed, which appeared to indicate that they’d had sex in it.

