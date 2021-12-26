After being chastised for not buying her four children Christmas gifts, teen mom Kailyn Lowry flaunts her ugly holiday sweater.

After being chastised for not buying her four children Christmas gifts, teen mom Kailyn Lowry flaunts her hideous holiday sweater.

Kailyn acknowledged she had been single for years but kept it “private” so Teen Mom wouldn’t “fall apart.”

In a recent Instagram post, Kailyn, 29, wore an ugly Christmas sweater while sipping Starbucks.

A cat wearing a Santa hat and a bowtie stood out against a fire and purple background on the sweater.

Kailyn stood alone in front of an unlit Christmas tree, sipping an iced Starbucks coffee.

“I can get festive sometimes,” she captioned her photo.

In the comments, her Teen Mom co-star Leah Messer wished her a Merry Christmas.

Kailyn had been chastised for not buying Christmas presents for her four children.

The MTV star, who has four children from three different relationships, has been candid about her co-parenting struggles.

“Do you get your dogs Christmas presents like I do?” one fan asked Kailyn via Instagram.

“I don’t even get my children Christmas presents,” the TV personality replied quickly.

“How do you explain to a child that Santa comes to every house except their mom’s…?” one fan wondered.

“Some of you are curious, and some of you are very upset about this,” she responded.

“Please know that my children will not go hungry.”

Allow them to do something that they can only do at their father’s house.”

“I have gone over this many times, but I got tired of fighting with the dads about it and gave it up,” the reality star wrote alongside a photo of her four sons in another Story.

“My other family members were on opposite years with their familieskids every time I got the kids for Christmas, and we started taking big vacations about five years ago.”

“This way, they can spend Christmas with their fathers and not have to worry about splitting it up, and they look forward to our annual family vacation.”

“My kids don’t want or need anything,” she added, “which I am grateful for.”

Perhaps on another occasion, we will celebrate without gifts.”

However, not all fans agreed, as evidenced by their reactions to Kailyn’s Instagram Stories being reposted on Teen Mom Instagram accounts.

“This is stupid,” one person wrote, while another added, “what a horrible thing to do – vacation or no vacation, Christmas is Christmas.”

