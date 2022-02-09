After being chastised for ‘not cleaning up,’ Jessa Duggar shows off her messy house with spilled food and toys on the floor.

JESSA Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald have shared another glimpse into their home family life, and once again, the only thing that fans could focus on was how messy their home is.

The Counting On stars shared a video of their kids eating ice cream, and as cameradad Ben pans around the table, the family’s littered living room floor appears in the background.

Various toy pieces and building blocks were strewn across the carpet.

The corner was taken up by a miniature slide.

Fans on Reddit mocked the family’s lack of cleaning motivation.

“Jessa seems too depressed to wash spoons tbh,” one fan said.

Another countered that the couple is “too important and too lazy to do dishes.”

“Henry is making plans to get the f**k out of there,” said one, hoping the children would not follow in their parents’ footsteps.

Jessa has been chastised on numerous occasions for having a messy home.

She shared a photo of Spurgeon sitting at a desk at home doing schoolwork last month.

His desk was hidden behind a potted tree in the family room, which was littered with toys.

Fans called her living space “messy,” noting that her son appeared “so sad and lonely.”

“Everyone knows kids are messy,” one said at the time.

JFC, on the other hand, should clean up a bit before posting on Instagram.

If someone thought I lived in a pigsty, I’d be mortified.”

“I’ll never understand why she doesn’t throw all that detritus and mess into a damn shopping bag and move it out of the shot before posting to hundreds of thousands of followers,” another user wrote.

Shortly after, the reality star was blasted when an old TLC show scene of her riding in the car with her sister Jana, 32, was unearthed.

One Reddit user captured and reshared the moment in Jessa’s car, where the sisters were buckled in and chatting as she drove.

They focused on the massive overflow of the mess between the two girls, which was visible from the backseat.

Clothing, plastic bags, purses, paper, trash, and towels were stuffed into the center console.

The garbage spilled into the second and third rows of the vehicle, completely obliterating the interior.

“Honestly, I think the entire family has become desensitized to filth and mess,” one commenter said.

Every time you see a ‘raw’ shot of their spaces, it’s always filthy!

“I believe they’ve simply accepted the fact that ‘that’s how things are when you’ve…

