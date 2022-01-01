After being chastised for ‘not mentioning’ Betty White’s death on his New Year’s Eve show, Ryan Seacrest honors the Golden Girls following backlash.

After receiving backlash for “not mentioning” Betty White’s death on his New Year’s Eve show, Ryan Seacrest honors the Golden Girls.

Audiences had been waiting for Ryan, 47, to mention the late actress for over an hour.

With a video tribute, the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve host commemorated the ABC show’s 50th anniversary.

During the video tribute, Ryan recognized former host Dick Clark, who had received a kiss from his wife on the previous New Year’s Eve.

A black-and-white photograph of Dick and Betty together was shown as the video progressed.

In the lovely photograph, the two exchanged a smile.

Betty will be “missed by so many,” according to Ryan.

Viewers, on the other hand, had grown tired of the Rockin’ Eve host paying tribute to the Lake Placide actress.

“I have lost all respect for you tonight, 25 minutes into your party and not ONE mention of Betty White’s passing,” one enraged viewer wrote.

“Will have to suffer through Blubbering Biden, Mariah Carey from 2018, and Taylor Swift, but no moment of silence for Betty White.”

“God took Betty White and left us with Ryan Seacrest…this year can’t come fast enough,” another enraged viewer wrote.

