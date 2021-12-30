After being chastised for their ‘unhealthy’ dinners, Jenelle Evans’ husband David cooks pork roast wrapped in BACON.

After being chastised for their “unhealthy” family dinners, Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason made cream cheese-stuffed pork roast wrapped in bacon.

Fans urged David to “put out a cook book” after he shared his unusual recipe and dinner tutorial on TikTok.

For his “stuffed pork roast with bacon weave wrap,” David, 33, created a TikTok tutorial.

Pork, asparagus, tomato, bell pepper, apple, jalapeo, and onion were among the ingredients he prepared.

Ground sausage, smoked pig jaws, cream cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and garlic paste were some of the more unusual ingredients.

David prepared the vegetables and grilled them for eight hours.

“This was off the hook! Jenelle loved it!” he exclaimed, proud of the finished product.

“Lol, I didn’t think I’d like it honestly, but I definitely did!” Jenelle replied in David’s comments.

Fans reacted positively to his post, with one writing, “It looked delicious,” and another, “That looks good.”

People even inquired about David’s plans to write a cookbook.

“When are you going to publish a cookbook?” one inquired.

“Your food always looks so amazing!” wrote another. “I definitely need a cook book from you.”

“You should be on the Food Network,” said a third.

Fans slammed David’s holiday cooking as “disgusting” earlier this week.

“Homemade hoshdogs, much better than store bought kind,” David captioned a photo of the meat dish being prepared on skewers over a skillet.

A screenshot of the video was posted to Reddit, where critics weighed in on the meal choice.

“He’s so gross,” one user commented.

Consider discovering a beard hair in your garbage dog.”

“These people eat entirely too much meat,” one person wrote, “I’ve never seen them once film themselves cooking or incorporating a god damn vegetable into their food.”

“I believe he goes out of his way to be as obnoxious as possible,” a third person said.

“I wouldn’t eat ANYTHING they cook,” another wrote, echoing the sentiment.

“Let’s talk about how frigging nasty their stove top is,” a fifth user said, pointing to the couple’s stove top.

Jenelle was criticized earlier this month for her tomato soup, which fans claimed looked more like “pee” than soup.

Fans reacted angrily after the former MTV star shared a photo of her soup on her Instagram Story, prompting a flurry of comments.

“Jenelle’s ‘homemade’ tomato soup looks absolutely disgusting,” a user wrote on Reddit after seeing Jenelle’s story.

“Caitlyn’s pee Tupperware has entered the…,” one joked.

