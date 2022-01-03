After being chastised for’mocking accent,’ RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby is accused of ‘encouraging suicide’ by telling a fan to ‘jump.’

Following Sunday’s episode of Bravo, the 49-year-old found herself in the middle of a controversy.

Mary was chastised on the January 2 episode of RHOSLC for making racially insensitive remarks about co-star Jennie Nguyen’s facial features in a previous episode.

Mary has been chastised for referring to Jennie’s “slanted eyes” and calling her skin tone “yellow,” as well as mocking a Vietnamese accent.

“You’re an adult, take some responsibility,” Jennie, 44, confronted Mary in the new episode.

There is a lot of anti-Asian sentiment in the world right now.

Take ownership of your words.”

“I will never walk down that road,” Mary eventually admitted.

“I’m sorry,” she says.

“I later talked to Mary one on one in the hopes that would be productive,” fellow RHOSLC star Meredith Marks, 49, tweeted as the episode aired.

“I also made it clear to Jennie that she has my backing.”

Kindly wait.”

“What the hell is wrong with Mary?” one fan tweeted in response to Meredith’s tweet.

“What’s wrong with you? Go jump!” Mary wrote, “I don’t care what you think! I don’t know you and don’t want to!”

Angry fans slammed Mary on Twitter shortly after she posted the tweet, accusing her of “encouraging suicide.”

“Telling someone to “go jump” is unacceptable, according to one commenter.

Suicide should never be suggested by a Christian woman.

Write a sermon about treating people with kindness if you want to be on the high road.”

“What I don’t understand is how someone who is supposed to be of the cloth can be so self-aware,” another added.

You say such hurtful things and have no remorse for it.

A lie isn’t a lie if you believe it, and it’s clear that you believe the lie that you’re a good person.”

“Yeah, I’m giving up on you Mary,” said a third.

This is just sick and disgusting.”

Mary isn’t the only RHOSLC star who has been thrust into the spotlight.

Jen Shah, the TV personality’s nemesis, is charged with fraud and was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of being involved in a (dollar)5 million telemarketing scheme.

Jen now faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Jen accused Meredith of “playing” the entire group earlier this season, escalating the tension between the RHOSLC stars.

Jen became enraged after Lisa Barlow said she “can’t go backwards”…

