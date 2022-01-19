After being compared to Lizzie McGuire, Hilary Duff addresses misconceptions about her personality.

After being compared to Lizzie McGuire, Hilary Duff addresses misperceptions about her personality.

Hilary Duff talked about how her relationship with her iconic character Lizzie McGuire has changed over the years.

She also discussed the impact of playing the iconic Disney Channel lead on her career.

Lizzie McGuire is just one of the many characters played by Hilary Duff, she wants the world to know.

In a Bustle interview on Wednesday, Jan.

The How I Met Your Father actress, 34, opened up about her experience playing the title role on the hit Disney Channel show and how it has influenced how the world perceives her to this day.

Part of the reason they’re so close is that Hilary and Lizzie’s personalities gradually blended together while making the show, she explained. “I was too young to do a character dive on Lizzie,” she explained.

“I believe I was just pretending to be someone else.”

And I had a lot of sympathy for her.

“She was me, I was her, and that was the end of it.”

However, as she grew older and developed her own interests, she found that being constantly compared to the cheerful adolescent was wearing her down.

“I was like, ‘I’m Hilary! I’m not that person!’

‘That’s a made-up character,’ she said.

“I wanted to be seen as a person rather than a character.”

“If I hear that name [Lizzie McGuire] one more time!” I exclaimed when I was 18 years old.

“Of course,” Hilary responded when asked if she ever felt pigeonholed into certain roles due to the bubbly character’s precedent.

“We know her as Lizzie McGuire,” she said, explaining why she was often rejected at auditions and callbacks.

Despite the constant association, Hilary adores the character.

It was announced in August 2019 that she would reprise her role as Lizzie for a new Disney(plus) series, but this fell through in December 2020.

“I really don’t want to talk about the version that almost was or could be,” she said in her most recent interview.

Hilary has finally found “peace” in her relationship with Lizzie.

“Obviously, I’ve had to think a lot about [Lizzie].”

Between me and her, the lines become increasingly hazy, and I continue to believe that they are for the sake of the world.

They’re also…

