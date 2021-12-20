After being cruelly trolled over a swerving jail, Katie Price turns off comments on a sweet photo of son Jett with dog Buddy.

After being cruelly trolled over swerving jail, Katie Price turns off comments on a sweet photo of son Jett with dog Buddy.

After being trolled for avoiding jail for drink and drug driving, KATIE Price has turned off comments on her latest Instagram posts.

Katie’s fans have been unable to comment on her photos, including those of her sons Jett, Harvey, and Junior, for the past five days.

She posted a picture of her dog Blade six days ago, the day before she was given a suspended sentence, and it was met with abuse.

Katie escaped jail for her booze-and-cocaine-fueled car accident during her sixth road ban, infuriating campaigners who saw it as a “mockery of justice.”

After rehab and a trip to Vegas, she received a suspended sentence.

“Anyone else would spend Christmas in jail,” an ex-cop said.

Repeat offenders are usually sentenced to a minimum of 12 weeks in prison.

Katie’s sentence was reduced below the custody threshold because she went to rehab and followed a deferral, even while on vacation in Las Vegas.

District Judge Amanda Kelly admitted in Crawley magistrates’ court that the public would be “appalled” — and that Katie deserved to be locked up for Christmas.

“Your actions that night were incredibly selfish,” she continued.

“You showed no consideration for others when you chose to get behind the wheel that night.”

Someone’s child, partner, parent, or friend could have died as a result of your actions.

“It appears that you believe you are above the law.”

At 6 a.m. on September 28, a passer-by rescued Katie from the wreckage of her BMW X5 on the B2135 in Partridge Green, West Sussex, just three miles from her home.

The man discovered her slumped in the passenger seat and smashed the window, dragging her to safety.

Katie was nearly twice the legal drink-drive limit when her cocaine swab test came back positive, and she told cops “I don’t care.”

She blew a reading of 66 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath after a night of drinking and snorting coke.

35 micrograms is the legal limit.

“I am guilty,” she told officers on the scene.

I was inebriated.

I used narcotics.

I’m not supposed to be driving.

“I take full responsibility for everything.”

Katie was “lonely” and on her way to see a friend.

The day after the collision, she admitted to driving while disqualified, without insurance, and inebriated.

The case was adjourned by Magistrate Julie Hutton.

Katie was sent to The Priory clinic for rehab and was told not to reoffend as part of the deferral agreement.

Judge Kelly slammed her for being self-centered and said she was fortunate to avoid prison.

Only a two-year extension was given to the previous model…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.