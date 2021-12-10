After being dropped from Harvard, teen mom Farrah Abraham was chastised by fans for misspelling words about’studying law.’

Following her dismissal from Harvard, teen mom Farrah Abraham was chastised by fans for misspelling words about’studying law.’

Farrah Abraham’s fans chastised her for mispelling words in a new TikTok video in which she offered study tips for people with disabilities.

Critics pointed out the reality star’s spelling errors after she posted the video to Instagram.

Farrah educated her fans with some helpful hacks for studying law for those with disabilities in the video.

“Learn about the law with Farrah Abraham.

To begin the video, a voice over stated, “Tips, tricks, and acronyms for those with disabilities like ADHD.”

The former Teen Mom OG star continued the video by demonstrating the use of various study tools, including headphones, a dry erase board, an adjustable computer stand, and sticky notes.

The former MTV star then addressed the camera, explaining why she made the video.

“Law acronyms I wanted to share for those who may have disabilities like ADHD and other disabilities while taking their Bar, LSATS, or just learning new laws and refreshing and reminding yourself law acronyms as you have a disability,” she said.

She then enthusiastically shared a list of acronyms she created as a study guide, as well as the laws that they represent.

At the end of the video, the aspiring lawyer apologized to her viewers for mixing up two of the acronyms in her tutorial.

"This tiktok…. hope these hacks might help check your acronyms for your law, bar exam, lsat or just for organization memory!"

Some viewers were more concerned with the words she misspelled in the clip than with the ending mix-up.

One user pointed out her spelling mistake at the start of the video, when the word “quite” appeared on the screen instead of “quiet,” and encouraged others to find a quiet study space.

“Studying and ironically spelling the word Quite for silence,” they wrote.

Others noticed the mistake as well, with one commenting, “Quite place?” and another, “Quiet just trying to help mama.”

The former TV star was chastised in October after boasting that she would get a perfect score on her Law School Admission Test (LSAT).

The 30-year-old told her followers that she had been studying and that she hoped to achieve a score of 180.

“You guys either wish me luck on…,” she said in the deleted short clip.

