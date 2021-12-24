After being forced to cancel her Christmas trip, the Queen could still visit Sandringham for some fresh country air, according to experts.

After being forced to cancel her Christmas trip, the Queen could still visit Sandringham for some fresh country air, according to an expert.

It comes after Her Majesty, 95, was forced to cancel her annual trip to Norfolk due to an outbreak of the Omicron variant in the UK.

Instead, Her Majesty will spend the holidays in Windsor with family members.

She may, however, visit Sandringham in the New Year to take in the scenery.

“I think she might go up to Sandringham later and enjoy the countryside there,” royal expert Angela Levin said on Infosurhoy.

“She usually doesn’t return until February 6, so I think she’ll do it.”

Following Princess Anne’s forced cancellation due to Covid, the Queen will host Christmas dinner with Prince Charles and Camilla.

Because her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, has tested positive for Covid, Anne, 71, will not be able to spend Christmas Day with the monarch as planned.

Sir Timothy, a retired Royal Navy vice admiral, and the Princess Royal are reportedly isolating at the Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire.

Her Majesty, on the other hand, will be surrounded by her family, with Charles and Camilla dining with her.

“On Christmas Day, Her Majesty The Queen will be with The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall,” a spokesman said.

Twenty members of the Queen’s family, including five of her great-grandchildren, will be present for Christmas.

The number of people attending the party at Windsor Castle will be roughly half of what is expected at Sandringham.

The 95-year-old monarch will be celebrating his first Christmas since Prince Philip died in April.

In the castle’s Crimson Drawing Room, she and her 16 family members will open gifts before a meal.

Prince Edward, 57, his wife Sophie Wessex, and their children James and Louise, as well as Prince Andrew, 61, will be in attendance.

Princesses Beatrice, 33, and Eugenie, 31, will also be present, along with their husbands Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, as well as their children August and Sienna.

Mike and Zara Tindall, as well as their children Mia, Lena, and Lucas, will stay at Windsor for the night.

However, members of the Middleton family will be in Norfolk with Prince William and Kate, both 39, and their children George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The family will gather for a Christmas lunch before watching the Queen’s address on television.

Her Majesty is not expected to attend church tomorrow or Sunday, as is customary.

