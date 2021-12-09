After being found guilty in a child pornography case, handcuffed Josh Duggar was searched and booked into JAIL.

After being found guilty in a child pornography trial, handcuffed Josh Duggar is searched and booked into jail.

In a new video released on Thursday, Josh Duggar was seen being searched and booked into jail after being found guilty in his child pornography trial.

Following his arrest in April, the 33-year-old was found guilty of both possessing and receiving child pornography.

Josh was led into the booking area by one officer, who was flanked behind him by two others, according to a video taken inside the jail.

Handcuffed, he was forced to face the wall and spread his legs shoulder-width apart.

After that, the officer began searching Josh, patting him down and inspecting every detail of his clothing.

From across the room, the other two observed their colleague.

Josh’s hands were freed after the search was completed, and he was told to sit on the bench for the rest of the booking.

As the officer looked inside, he was able to release his hands from behind his back and use them to stretch open his mouth, bending his lips up and down.

As the search continued, the former Counting On star had to take off his shoes and socks while still sitting.

Josh was taken into custody immediately after his trial on Thursday morning, where he was found guilty of both possessing and receiving child pornography.

When the court announced that Josh had been found guilty, Josh returned his gaze to his family.

Josh was “teary-eyed” and “solemn” as he was cuffed, according to a reporter from The Sun on the scene.

He stopped to tell his wife Anna that he “loved” her as he was being taken away.

He smiled for his mugshot photo despite being “teary-eyed” in court.

Despite her appearing “completely stoic” throughout it all, family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar consoled Anna.

Before leaving court with his son Justin and wife Claire, he hugged his daughter-in-law.

Justin was unable to hold back his tears as he watched his older sibling being taken into custody in the courtroom.

After the trial, the family was seen walking outside together, rushing to a waiting car.

They remained silent as they piled into the vehicle and drove away from the courthouse.

Josh will be sentenced in four months, according to Judge Timothy L Brooks.

“Mr Duggar has been completely compliant while awaiting trial,” he added.

“I appreciate it, and I wanted to acknowledge it, but he must be detained regardless of flight risk because of the criminal offenses, so there will be a mandatory detention.”

