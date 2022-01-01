After being found guilty, Josh Duggar will be able to celebrate the holidays without the company of other inmates and will be able to eat alone in jail.

After several days of evidence and testimony, Josh Duggar’s trial ended in December 2021.

Josh was arrested in April 2021 on suspicion of obtaining and downloading child sexual abuse material.

He was convicted of the crimes during the trial.

He spent Christmas in jail while awaiting sentencing, and he doesn’t get to spend any of the holidays with other inmates, according to reports.

The Duggar family as a whole has been tarnished by Josh Duggar’s trial.

And Josh’s family has had its share of problems in the past.

The prosecution presented substantial evidence during the trial to suggest Josh downloaded child sexual abuse material to a computer at his workplace, Wholesale Motorcars.

While Josh’s defense attempted to argue that the material could have been downloaded by others, the jury found him guilty.

The trial was also attended by a number of Duggar family members.

Anna Duggar, Josh’s wife, was by his side the entire time.

On different days, Joy-Anna Duggar, Jessa Duggar, Jim Bob Duggar, James Duggar, Justin Duggar, Jill Duggar, and others were also present.

Josh is now awaiting sentencing following the trial’s conclusion.

For the time being, he is being held at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas.

Josh Duggar is being held in solitary confinement while awaiting sentencing, according to The Sun, which means he doesn’t have any contact with other inmates.

“Josh is segregated from the rest of the population,” a detention center source explained.

“He’s alone in a holding cell.”

Every sex offender gets treated the same way.

For his own safety, we are holding him separately.”

Solitary confinement rules also apply during the holidays, which is unfortunate for Josh.

Another source told The Sun that Josh ate his entire Christmas dinner by himself, which included “turkey and gravy, candied carrots, mashed potatoes, a roll with margarine, and a spice cake.”

“People in solitary confinement do not have the opportunity to eat with others,” the source added.

“They are served alone in their cell, but the same food is served to everyone else.”

The jail also doesn’t have special holiday decor, according to the source, but even if it did, Josh would be oblivious to it.

For New Year’s Day, it appears that the same rules will apply…

