After being found GUILTY of child pornography charges, Josh Duggar looked ‘teary-eyed’ and told wife Anna he ‘loved’ her.

After being found GUILTY on child pornography charges, Josh Duggar looked ‘teary-eyed’ and told wife Anna that he ‘loved’ her.

After being convicted of possessing and receiving child pornography, Josh Duggar appeared “teary-eyed.”

The reality star’s trial resulted in a guilty verdict on Thursday, and he now faces up to 20 years in prison on each count, with sentencing set for a later date.

In the midst of the scandal, Josh’s wife Anna, who recently gave birth to their seventh child, has stood by his side.

Josh was taken into custody right away after being convicted of both possessing and receiving child pornography.

When the court announced that Josh had been found guilty, Josh returned his gaze to his family.

Josh was “teary-eyed” and “solemn” as he was cuffed, according to a reporter from The Sun on the scene.

Meanwhile, his younger brother, Justin, was unable to hold back tears as he watched his older brother being arrested.

Josh, a former cast member of Counting On, came to a halt as he was being whisked away to tell his wife Anna that he “loved” her.

Despite Anna’s “stoicism” throughout it all, family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar worked hard to console her.

Before leaving court with his son Justin and wife Claire, he hugged his daughter-in-law.

Judge Timothy L Brooks stated that he hopes to have Josh’s sentencing scheduled in four months.

“Mr.,” he concluded.

Duggar has been completely compliant while awaiting trial.

“I appreciate it, and I wanted to acknowledge it, but due to the serious crimes he has committed, he must be detained regardless of the risk of fleeing, so there will be a mandatory detention.”

“The Marshals will take care of it.”

Josh’s lawyer issued a statement following the verdict, revealing that he intends to appeal.

There will be more to come…

Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.

Contact RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) at 800-656-HOPE (4673) if you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story.