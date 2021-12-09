After being found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography, Josh Duggar smiles in his mugshot.

After being convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography, Josh Duggar smiles in his mugshot.

Josh Duggar smiled in his mugshot after his months-long child pornography trial ended in a verdict.

In a photo taken after the verdict was reached in Arkansas on Thursday, December 9, the 33-year-old former reality star wore a white button-down shirt and smiled.

After his arrest in April, Duggar’s trial began in late November.

The political activist was found guilty of two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography after a week of hearings that included testimony from his father, Jim Bob Duggar, with his sentencing set for a later date.

For each count, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of (dollar)250,000.

The Arkansas native was arrested by police in his home state earlier this year, shortly after his wife, Anna Duggar, announced their seventh child was on the way.

Josh’s attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf at the time, and he was ordered to stay with a third party, preventing him from returning to the family home he shares with Anna, 33, and their children Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Maryella, 2.

(In October, Madyson, the couple’s daughter, was born.)

As the controversy grew, several of Josh’s 18 siblings, as well as Jim Bob, 56, and his wife, Michelle Duggar, spoke out publicly about the eldest Duggar’s arrest.

TLC cut ties with the family and canceled their show Counting On two months later.

“TLC believes it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately,” the network said in a statement in June, after previously claiming that Josh had not been a part of the TLC family since the end of 19 Kids and Counting in the wake of his molestation scandal.

Josh was charged in May 2015 with sexually abusing five underage girls between the years of 2002 and 2003, when he was a teenager.

Jill and Jessa Duggar, his sisters, later admitted that they were among the victims.

Jinger Duggar wrote a book called The Hope We Hold earlier this year about her family’s difficult time.

“My brain hadn’t quite caught up to the reality of what had happened in a few short hours,” she wrote in the memoir she coauthored with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

