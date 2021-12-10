After being found GUILTY on child pornography charges, Josh Duggar was immediately taken into custody.

Josh Duggar was taken into custody right away after being found GUILTY of child pornography charges.

After being found guilty of two counts of child pornography, Josh Duggar was arrested and taken into custody.

In April 2021, Duggar, 33, was arrested for receiving and possessing child pornography.

He was found guilty on both counts on Thursday.

Duggar will be sentenced in four months, according to Judge Timothy L Brooks.

“Mr Duggar has been completely compliant while awaiting trial,” he continued.

I appreciate it and wanted to acknowledge it, but due to the serious crimes he has committed, he must be detained regardless of the risk of fleeing, so there will be a mandatory detention.

The marshalls will take care of it.”

On each count, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

The court will decide on the sentence at a later date.

The charges stem from a Homeland Security raid on his now-closed used car dealership in Springdale, Arkansas, in 2019.

The lot was the subject of an “ongoing federal investigation” by Homeland Security Investigations in November 2019, but no charges were filed against Josh until April 2021.

The guilty verdict follows a nearly two-week trial that featured graphic and disturbing evidence and testimony.

The testimony of Josh’s ex-girlfriend’s mother, Bobye Holt, who broke down in tears in court and claimed that he once confessed to molesting a 5-year-old girl when he was a teen, was one of the most shocking revelations.

When Bobye went to the Duggars’ house when Josh was 15, he confessed to inappropriately touching the 5-year-old girl.

“We’ve known the Duggars for 36 years and consider them friends.

“Our kids were best friends,” she said in court.

“In November of 2002, our oldest daughter was Josh’s girlfriend.

It was a formal occasion.

They were 14 at the time.”

“On March 23, 2003, Mr.

Duggar invited us to his house for an important meeting.

“They ushered us into their room.”

Josh was sprawled on the floor.”

Josh admitted to inappropriately touching several girls when he was “12 to 15 years old,” according to Bobye.

The youngest girl, according to Bobye, was five years old at the time of the molestation.

The family friend then burst into tears as she revealed horrifying details of the molestation confession that The Sun has chosen not to publish.

She then testified that the plan was for her daughter and Josh to “get married,” but that after learning of the alleged sexual abuse, the parents decided to end the courtship.

“He told us so our oldest daughter would understand why we had to end the relationship,” she explained.

