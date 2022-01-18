After being hit by a car, I FORGOT my 15-year-old husband – I thought I was married to someone else, but he stuck by me.

Imagine waking up with the last fifteen years of your life erased from your mind.

Angela Sartin-Hartung, 59, tells us about her amazing journey.

He looked like a doctor to Angela.

She could only assume this kind-faced man by her bed was on her medical team because she was in excruciating pain she didn’t understand, in a hospital room she didn’t recognize.

She recalls, “In the days that followed, I tried desperately to make sense of what was happening to me.”

“I told myself, ‘I’m 36.’

I’m married to John and the mother of two children, ages two and eight.”

Her entire world was about to be turned upside down when she found out the truth.

Jeff, her second husband, was the stranger by her side, not a doctor.

Angela was 51 years old, and her children were 17 and 23 years old.

“I didn’t realize it at the time,” she says.

“However, the previous fifteen years had been completely erased from my mind.”

Angela was crossing the street alone when she was struck by a car on October 25, 2013, in New York.

Her family rushed to be by her side after she was placed in a month-long medically induced coma.

“We were frantic,” Jeff, 55, recalls.

“The doctors didn’t know if Angela would live or what the extent of her brain injury would be if she did.”

When she awoke, he felt enormous relief.

The doctors, on the other hand, explained that she had suffered a traumatic brain injury and painted a bleak picture for Jeff of what lay ahead.

“They told me that most marriages end after a brain injury.”

Nothing seemed to make sense.”

”That a relationship can’t take it anymore.”

”I was not going to accept that.”

”Whatever came next, I’d be there for Angela, just like I had always been.”

Jeff was correct in his decision to brace himself.

Angela was perplexed and anxious, swinging from highs to lows in a matter of seconds.

“Throughout it all, all I could think about was my husband John,” Angela says.

“The man I met at university and married in 1985.”

”It hit me like a ton of bricks when I found out he had died fifteen years before, in 1998.”

”I couldn’t figure out what was going on.”

Thunderstorms continued to strike.

Angela was devastated to learn that her beloved father had also passed away.

Despite the fact that Angela had planned his funeral in 2010, she had no recollection of it.

She continues, “Then there were my children.”

“My toddler daughter Abigail was suddenly seventeen, and my son Phillip, now twenty-three and a man, was suddenly seventeen as well.”

”It was unfathomable.”

Finally, there was the kind-eyed man.

Her loving husband of twelve years, she was told, was the man.

