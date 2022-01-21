After being hit by a cement truck, Kathryn Prescott posts for the first time.

Kathryn Prescott is recovering well.

The 30-year-old actress made her first public appearance since being struck by a cement truck in September.

The Finding Carter actress simply shared a photo of a large rock with a touching story behind it, as well as thanking the medical team who assisted her in her recovery.

“An unknown woman, whose face I never saw, placed this rock in my hand as I was being carried onto a stretcher.

Prescott started by saying, “She whispered into my ear that it was for good luck.”

“One of the assistants asked me what was in my fist when I finally got to the operating room and was being prepared for my first surgery.”

I realized I’d been holding on to it without realizing it since then.”

“Thank you to that woman (if anyone knows who she is, please let me know) and all of my incredible nurses, doctors, physical occupational therapists, and surgeons at NYP and Mount Sinai,” Prescott continued.

She also thanked her sister “for moving heaven and earth to get to me during a global pandemic and travel ban,” as well as her hospital roommate “for being who you are and for making me laugh, even when there wasn’t much to laugh about.”

“I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who has reached out and offered assistance in any way possible.

Thank you so much, from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

Prescott’s first post had been in August of 2021.

Prescott’s twin sister, Megan, revealed on September 7 that she was in the hospital after being hit by a cement truck in New York City.

The actress’ injuries included a “broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot, and her left hand,” according to her sister.

“She’s extremely fortunate to still be alive.”

Megan said of her twin, “She narrowly escaped paralysis.”

“The doctors are optimistic that she will make a full recovery, but this will require immediate medical attention.”

Megan, who lives in the United Kingdom, was desperate to visit her sister at the hospital, but COVID-19 prevented her from doing so.

