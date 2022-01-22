After being involved in a four-car crash in California, Arnold Schwarzenegger claims to be unharmed.

After being involved in a four-car collision in California, Arnold Schwarzenegger was reportedly unharmed.

There was a traffic accident.

While driving in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a four-vehicle collision.

Several hours later, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told The Los Angeles Times that the former governor of California, 74, was involved in the multi-car incident while driving a Yukon on Friday, January 21.

Schwarzenegger’s car rolled atop a Toyota Prius, which then rolled over a Porsche Cayenne, according to TMZ.

Paramedics transported a woman involved in the accident to the hospital after she sustained a head abrasion.

The Terminator actor, for his part, was “uninjured” and “remained at the scene,” according to his spokesperson, who also expressed concern for the woman’s injuries.

At the time, no further details about the incident had been confirmed.

The LAPD said in a statement on Friday that “neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected as factors in this collision.”

“At the scene, all parties remained.”

There will be no more information released.”

The Jingle All the Way star made headlines earlier this week when his son Joseph Baena, whom he shares with Mildred Baena, admitted that their relationship hasn’t always been what it is now.

“It took a little while for me and my dad to get really close and just [feel]like I can joke around with him and talk about anything,” Joseph, 24, said on the “Unwaxed” podcast on Tuesday, January 18.

“Now it’s fantastic.”

I’m very close to my father, and we always have a good laugh together.”

“I didn’t want him to be like, ‘What the heck is this guy doing? He’s just partying all the time,'” the realtor told the podcast hosts at the time, explaining that he “grew up with” his mother and used to be “nervous” that his father would think less of him.

“I haven’t focused[ed]on changing [my name],” the California native added.

I’m pursuing my own interests.

I’d never given it much thought before.

I already have a surname.

I’m already accomplishing a lot and making progress towards my objectives.

That is the furthest thing from my mind.”

In addition to being a father, the Austrian was born in the United Kingdom.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Not Injured’ After Involvement in 4-Car Crash in California