Brian Austin Green hilariously seeks help from social media after being locked out of his children’s school.

For a brief moment, Brian Austin Green’s classes were resumed.

On December 12th,

After being locked out of his children’s school by accident, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum turned to social media for assistance.

Brian described the incident as a “funny story” that he captured on video from a closed gate in the school’s parking lot.

“I’m at my kids’ school helping, painting, and redecorating the classrooms,” he explained in a video posted to his Instagram Stories.

“I’m working late, it’s raining, and the school’s front gate is locked, so I’m stuck in my car, waiting to get out.”

“Um, assistance!” Brian exclaimed.

Brian’s cries for help were heard, thankfully.

An hour after posting his video, the 48-year-old actor updated his fans, stating that he was no longer stuck.

In a separate post, he added three laughing emojis and wrote, “I’m home!!”

The Anger Management actor’s children with ex Megan Fox are Journey, 5, Bodhi, 7, and Noah, 9.

He has a 19-year-old son named Kassius from his previous marriage to Vanessa Marcil.

According to a source who told E! News in July that things have “calmed down” and they have a “much more peaceful co-parenting relationship,” Brian and Megan split in late 2019 after nearly ten years of marriage.

“Brian has accepted that his relationship with Megan is over and has moved on,” the source said.

“They’re all adjusting extremely well to this new situation.”

Brian is now married to Sharna Burgess, a professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars.

Meanwhile, Megan, 35, is dating musician Machine Gun Kelly.

According to the source, the former couple’s children “enjoy spending time with both parents and their significant others.”

“Everyone is doing a lot better,” said the source.

