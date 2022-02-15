After being named the new Oscars host, Amy Schumer gets naked in the bathtub and proclaims herself a “boss a** b***h.”

AMY Schumer stripped down to her underwear in the bathtub and declared herself a “boss a** bitch.”

The 40-year-old shared the new photo shortly after it was announced that she would be one of the Oscars hosts.

Amy posted a photo of herself naked in a bathtub to her Instagram Story on Monday.

She was buried beneath a pile of bath toys that most likely belonged to her two-year-old son Gene.

A giant letter and a large yellow duck were among the toys in the bathtub.

In May 2019, the comedian and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child, Gene.

Her hair was pulled back into a messy high bun, and she gave the camera a serious expression.

Amy simply wrote, “Happy vday,” next to the photo.

The comedian shared the photo shortly before it was announced that she, Regina Hall, 51, and Wanda Sykes, 57, will host the upcoming Academy Awards.

The three comedians are reportedly close to finalizing deals to co-host the Oscars in March, according to Variety.

It’s unclear how the show will be set up as of Tuesday.

According to insiders, the hosts may take on separate roles, but they may appear together throughout the awards show.

Amy used her Instagram Story to express her excitement about the gig after the hosts were announced on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Nicki Minaj and PTAF’s song Boss A** B***h was playing in the background while the comedian re-shared an article announcing the news.

Amy boasted on another slide that she, Regina, and Wanda were “making history” by hosting the show.

Amy landed the hosting gig just a month after she revealed she had liposuction.

In January, the comedian shared two photos of herself in a black swimsuit on Instagram.

Amy smiled for the camera in the first photo while standing on the beach, dressed in a black one-piece swimsuit with a large cutout on her back.

The comedian posed confidently with her hands on her hips in a subsequent photo.

“I feel good,” she wrote in the caption, giving her fans an update on what she’s been up to.

“Thank you for helping me regain my strength @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) I never thought I’d do anything but talk to me after your uterus hasn’t contracted for 2.5 years and you turn 40.”

Amy, who celebrated her 40th birthday in June, continued the post by thanking those who helped her feel better, writing: ” @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my…

