After being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Antonio Brown slams Tom Brady, saying he ‘can’t do s—t alone.’

After being cut from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Antonio Brown slams Tom Brady, saying he ‘can’t do s—t alone.’

While Tom Brady asked Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans to have empathy for former teammate Antonio Brown following his now-viral NFL exit, the receiver has claimed that his former teammate does not have his support.

Brown, 33, explained why he didn’t follow the quarterback, 44, on social media during an appearance on the “FULL SEND” podcast on Friday, January 7. “It’s nothing personal, Tom is actually one of my close friends,” Brown said.

“Some people have a different definition of a friend than I do, because when I say you’re going to be a friend, it means I’ve got your back.

But that’s what a friend means to me.”

The Masked Singer alum then discussed friendship in professional sports, pointing out that not all teammates share the same level of loyalty.

“Tom Brady is my friend because I’m a good football player,” he claimed. “These guys called me to win the Super Bowl, not the toilet bowl.”

“They didn’t say, ‘AB, we’re having toilet problems in Tampa.'”

‘Do you think you could flush the s—t down and assist in getting it out?’ No.”

Brown claims that Brady saw him “run through” his former team, the New England Patriots, before inviting him to join the Buccaneers because “AB’s a professional” and “one of the greatest football players of all time.”

After claiming that he was a dependable and capable athlete who the Florida-based team could “count on,” Brown went on to claim that he and his teammates were paid differently.

Brown told the podcast hosts, “Tom can’t do anything by himself, this is a football game.”

“If Tom Brady is my boy, why am I playing for a fair wage? You are my boy, right? [Rob] Gronkowski is his boy, right? How much did he get paid? So, why is AB on a prove-it deal? Who’s better than me over there?”

“It’s about being a realistic human,” he added.

Brady is incapable of achieving his goals on his own.

However, you’re going to portray him as a hero.

We’re all humans, bro.

We’re all reliant on someone else to do the job, bro.”

Brady, on the other hand, has yet to publicly address the Miami situation.

