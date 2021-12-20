After being removed as conservator in a family feud, Britney Spears’ father Jamie demands that she pay for his (dollar)1.2K-an-HOUR attorney.

After being removed as conservator in a family feud, Britney Spears’ father Jamie demands that she pay for his (dollar)1.2K-per-HOUR lawyer.

Despite being removed as Britney Spears’ conservator, Jamie Spears is demanding that his daughter pay for his (dollar)1.2K-an-hour attorney, according to The Sun.

New documents filed on Monday by Jamie’s new lawyer, Alex Weingarten, request that the pop star continue to pay even though the conservatorship is no longer in effect.

The family patriarch, 70, is requesting that the court approve “confirmation, authorization, and direction” for his daughter’s estate to “make payments to Jamie’s attorneys participating in proceedings concerning his ongoing fiduciary duties,” according to legal documents obtained by The Sun.

The court filing claimed that “prompt payment on account of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire.”

Jamie’s lawyer then claimed that he “stepped up to protect his daughter in 2008 and stepped into the role of Co-Conservator when Britney was unquestionably incapacitated and victimized,” but Britney, 40, has since claimed in her own testimony that she was forced into the “abusive” court arrangement, which she claimed did “NOT” protect her.

Jamie “dedicated himself to protecting his daughter’s health and her Estate as he has done her whole life while keeping opportunistic and wholly self-interested parties at bay,” according to the document, which claims he “dedicated himself to protecting his daughter’s health and her Estate as he has done her whole life while keeping opportunistic and wholly self-interested parties at bay.”

“After Britney expressed her desire to take control of her life and career, Jamie promptly took steps to end the Conservatorship to ensure Britney’s estate is not depleted by a self-interested entourage of handlers, counsel, and other persons feigning concern for Britney’s welfare,” his attorney continued.

“Jamie’s ongoing legal fees to complete the Conservatorship are reimbursable from Britney’s estate.”

“Jamie’s fiduciary responsibilities did not end with his suspension or the order ending the Conservatorship.”

Despite Britney’s pleas to the court to remove her father as her conservator, Jamie’s attorney stated that he requires additional funds from his daughter’s estate to “fulfill his ongoing obligations.”

“Payment of those fees on the same terms as all other parties in this matter is vital to Britney’s interests in ending the Conservatorship being promptly completed,” he claimed.

Jamie’s lawyer argued that his removal as Britney’s conservator “does not excuse him from participating in the proceedings to wind up the Conservatorship or negate the requirement that his attorneys’ fees be paid from Britney’s estate.”

Jamie’s attorney claimed that “public policy” was another reason for Britney’s funding to be approved.

