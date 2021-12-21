After being ripped as ‘tacky,’ teen mom Kailyn Lowry shows off her new mansion’s kitchen and says, “You can’t tell me s**t.”

Throughout the renovation of her dream Delaware home, the 29-year-old has kept fans up to date.

Kailyn shared a photo of the kitchen after the cabinets had been painted white on her Instagram Story on Monday.

The room includes an island, hardwood floors, and storage shelves in addition to plenty of cabinets.

The next slide showed fans a close-up of the backsplash tiles, which were being installed below the cabinets.

While being applied to the wall, the tiles are white with gold linings on the edges to create the illusion of layers.

In the final slide, Kailyn included a poll asking fans if they “love” or “obsessed” with the tiles.

“Y’all can’t tell me s**t about my kitchen tile,” the Teen Mom 2 star said below the poll.

“I’m completely fixated.”

She showed off her kitchen to fans just weeks after MTV fans chastised her for choosing “tacky” light fixtures for her home.

Kailyn used her Instagram Stories earlier this month to show off a few different light fixtures she installed in her home.

A gold rod suspended from the ceiling with various sized circular light fixtures was one of the new additions to the Delaware home.

The Teen Mom 2 star included a poll with the post, asking if fans “love” or “hate” the piece.

In a subsequent slide, Kailyn demonstrated the light fixture from various angles and declared herself “obsessed.”

Another light fixture had gold rods that hung horizontally and had circular bulbs protruding in various directions.

Gold rods protruded vertically from the final light fixture she showed off.

Fans rushed to Reddit to criticize Kailyn’s purchases, despite the fact that the MTV star seemed pleased with her purchases.

“Kail’s light fixtures for her new house,” one person wrote alongside photos of the light fixtures.

“That’s ridiculous.”

“Oh wow I hate this thanks,” one fan said.

“Everything she picks is trendy and cheap looking,” wrote another.

I despised the gold kitchen backsplash in particular.

In a few years, good luck selling this house.

It’ll be gaudy and dated.”

As she continues to build her dream home for herself and her sons, Kailyn has kept Teen Mom 2 fans up to date.

With her ex-girlfriend Jo Rivera, she has an 11-year-old son, Isaac.

