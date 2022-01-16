After being ripped by fans, Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama, 16, flaunts her short hair and declares that she is “over everyone.”

After being ripped by fans, Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama, 16, flaunts her short hair and declares that she’s ‘over everyone.’

Alabama, Travis Barker’s daughter, responded to her critics with a new short haircut and a demeanor to match.

As trolls continued to attack her “mature” outfits and makeup, the 16-year-old said she’s “over everyone” and flashed her middle finger in new photos.

Alabama started the new year with a new hairstyle and a new attitude on social media.

Travis’s adolescent daughter posts risqué, glammed-up photos on a regular basis.

She debuted a new cropped haircut curled in her signature platinum blond color in a new Instagram Story that featured four selfies spliced together.

In one photo, she flashed the middle finger, and she was wearing a rocker tee with a skull.

Alabama also shared a now-deleted TikTok video in which she carelessly posed and danced to a rap song while dressed in the same outfit.

Trolls on the internet have accused the teen of dressing too “mature” and overdoing it with makeup as a result of her suggestive posts.

“And she’s how old????” say her detractors frequently.

Others have commented, “You’re a minor, you can’t sexualize yourself like this,” and “You’re 16!!!! Where the hell are your parents?”

“How do you deal with the negativity I’m dealing with all the people in my hometown?” a fan asked Alabama.

“There are so many different ways people cope with negativity,” she responded. “I personally try to distance myself and just focus on myself, never allowing people to have power over your energy.”

Travis’ daughter shared a particularly sexy snap in December, which enraged trolls.

She wore a tiny terrycloth romper with buttons and short sleeves and posed in front of a mirror in a video on TikTok.

Her blonde hair was curled, and she wore a full-on glam look, which she shared with a friend in the video.

She pointed her long fake nails toward the camera while mouthing the lyrics to Drake’s song Girls Want Girls.

Some fans sought out the opportunity to slam the actress in the comments section, while others praised her.

“This girl needs to act her age!! She’s too f**king pretty to be stuck like this…I despise that,” one user wrote.

“Shorten those nails…You’re too beautiful for all that,” a second added.

Another said, “She looks like she’s in her 30s,” while a fourth said, “Stop trying to be an adult, it’s so sick.”

“Be a kid girl! You’re trying to grow up wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

Alabama’s online presence in general has also made headlines.

She made a TikTok video late last year…

